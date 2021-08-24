Watch 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' official trailer as film confirms multiverse plot

The wait is finally over for SpiderMan fans as Marvel and Sony dropped the first official trailer of the much-awaited ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’ trailer. This comes a day after hackers leaked the official trailer on the internet with fans sharing and resharing it within a couple of minutes. However, Sony got into action soon enough and swiped a copyright strike, with effect taking down the trailer within minutes.

The trailer release also poked fun at the leak as the official Twitter account for the film wrote, “Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now.”

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021 ×

SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer was shared by Sony Motion Pictures Group CEO Tom Rothman who introduced the trailer with remarks from Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past.

The trailer is as good as the fans expected it to be and confirms the multiverse plot with Tom Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

This means you will get to see Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin -- all in this film.

Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has Jon Watts return as director for his third installment in the Tom Holland series.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is set to release in theaters on December 17. Watch the trailer below: