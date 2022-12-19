Tom Cruise jumps off a plane while filming 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' | Video

To send holiday greetings from the sky, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise shared a video on Twitter from the set of 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' in South Africa and expressed his gratitude for his fans' support for his last film 'Top Gun: Maverick' After wishing everyone happy holidays, he jumped off the plane and showed off his skydiving skills.

"Hey everyone," Cruise, who is well known for performing his own dramatic stunts, said in the video. "Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick'."

'Dead Reckoning' director Christopher McQuarrie, who was also the screenwriter for 'Top Gun: Maverick' interrupted the actor and he playfully reminded him to keep his speech short. "Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get the shot," McQuarrie said.

"Where was I?" Cruise asked while free-falling. "Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime."

"I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies," Cruise concluded.

In September, a footage of Cruise reportedly filming a stunt for the next 'Mission Impossible' film on top of a World War II-era biplane went viral.

"Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you, I'm sorry for all the extra noise," Cruise said in the video, which was shown at CinemaCon in April. "As you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible, and right now we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa."

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that Cruise could be blasted off into space to perform a spacewalk for an upcoming film helmed by Doug Liman. If everything goes as planned, the 60-year-old Hollywood actor could be making history at the International Space Station very soon.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', the franchise's seventh instalment, will release in July 2023.

