The Super Models trailer: Apple TV+ takes us inside the world of OG icons Cindy, Naomi, Linda and Christy

The trailer for Appel TV+’s The Super Models is finally out and it looks like a lot of fun as the show delves into the lives of the most popular supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. The four get personal and candid about their high-flying careers, fame, and what goes on behind being called the original icons of the modelling world.

The Super Models to release on September 20

Treated like a documentary, the four-part docuseries will premiere on September 20 on Apple TV+. It focuses on the lives of the four models who helped define beauty and power. They rose to fame in the 1980s and made modelling a lucrative job profile for those who weren’t very sure about it back then. The docu-series promises access to the stars as they open up about their paths and discuss key moments from their modelling journeys.

The Super Models also boasts a long list of notable names and fashion industry professionals to weigh in on the four women: Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, David Fincher, Donatella Versace, Isaac Mizrahi, Anna Sui, Grace Coddington, and Vivienne Westwood.

Watch The Super Models trailer here:

What we can expect from The Super Models

In one scene, Cindy Crawford can be heard saying, “I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny.” In another, Naomi says, “I would do all these great shows, wear all these beautiful dresses, but then it would come time for the advertising, and I would not be included.”

Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up is behind the Super Models docu-series. Executive producers include Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, Turlington, Sara Bernstein, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Barbara Kopple, Geoff Martz, Justin Wilkes and Roger Ross Williams.

