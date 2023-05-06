Super Mario Bros Movie creates another box office record! Surpasses $500 million in North America
Story highlights
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has surpassed the $500 million mark in North America, which is only the latest box office milestone.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie has surpassed the $500 million mark in North America, which is only the latest box office milestone.
It has been more than a month since the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the animated video game adaptation is still breaking box office records. Now it has surpassed the $500 million mark. That makes it Illumination and Universal's first animated feature to do that. It is also only the fourth movie since 2019 to get past the point. The film is already the biggest movie based on a video game ever. Globally, its box office haul stands at $1.04 billion. Featuring Chris Pratt as the titular Italian-American plumber, the film is based on Nintento's celebrated Mario franchise. The film also has Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen voicing various characters.
The Super Mario Bros Movie follows the story of Mario and Luigi (Day), two plumbers from Brooklyn who get sucked into a Warp Pipe and end up in different kingdoms. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Black).
WION's review of the film was mildly positive. It read, "In the grand scheme of things, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a small blip on the radar of video game adaptations. It's not the worst one out there, but it's certainly not the best. However, it's a testament to the enduring popularity of the Mario franchise that people are still interested in seeing these characters on the big screen, even after all these years."
The review continued, "One of the strengths of these games has always been their ability to appeal to a wide range of audiences. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the colourful worlds and zany characters that populate the games. The movie is able to capture that same sense of joy and wonder, bringing to life its world in a way that feels true to the source material."
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.