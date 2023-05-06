Super Mario Bros Movie creates another box office record! Surpasses $500 million in North America

It has been more than a month since the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the animated video game adaptation is still breaking box office records. Now it has surpassed the $500 million mark. That makes it Illumination and Universal's first animated feature to do that. It is also only the fourth movie since 2019 to get past the point. The film is already the biggest movie based on a video game ever. Globally, its box office haul stands at $1.04 billion. Featuring Chris Pratt as the titular Italian-American plumber, the film is based on Nintento's celebrated Mario franchise. The film also has Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen voicing various characters.

The Super Mario Bros Movie follows the story of Mario and Luigi (Day), two plumbers from Brooklyn who get sucked into a Warp Pipe and end up in different kingdoms. Mario ends up in the Mushroom Kingdom ruled by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), while Luigi lands in the Dark Lands ruled by the Koopa king Bowser (Black).