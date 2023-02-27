ugc_banner

SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big, check out full list of winners

Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and Jessica Chastain were some of the big winners of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023. 

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show, each year, honour the best in television and films in the past year. The winners are decided on the basis of votes given by the actors themselves. The top awards of the evening honour the ensemble casts of select films and TV shows.

This year, the casts of Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking are nominated in top categories. For TV, Better Call Saul, The White Lotus, The Crown, Severance and Ozark are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a drama series, and Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a comedy series.

Here's the full list of winners at SAG awards 2023. 

 

Television Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883” *WINNER

Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” *WINNER

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”
 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER
 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER


Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”lo

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER
 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

 

Motion Picture Awards


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” WINNER

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “The Hustle”


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
 

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

