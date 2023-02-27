SAG Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once wins big, check out full list of winners

The 29th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The awards show, each year, honour the best in television and films in the past year. The winners are decided on the basis of votes given by the actors themselves. The top awards of the evening honour the ensemble casts of select films and TV shows.



This year, the casts of Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and Women Talking are nominated in top categories. For TV, Better Call Saul, The White Lotus, The Crown, Severance and Ozark are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a drama series, and Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building are nominated for outstanding ensemble cast in a comedy series.