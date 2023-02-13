Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have welcomed their fourth child together

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby no 4. One of Hollywood's most loved couples, Lively and Reynolds did not announce the birth of their fourth child but instead Lively shared a photo on Super Bowl Sunday revealing she no longer had a baby bump. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds' mother, Tammy along with the couple. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes.



Many of her followers observed that she did not have the baby bump anymore and left comments on the post.

"Epic post! For all the reasons!!!" wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. "Throwing the internet in a friendzy," added another follower.



The gender or the exact birthdate of the couple's fourth child has not been revealed. Blake and Ryan's fourth child joins three elder sisters - Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.



The Deadpool actor recently chatted about the couple's then-baby on the way in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he shared how the pair's three daughters are 'ready' for their new role. "They're in. They love it," he said of his girls. "They're ready," Reynolds had said.



"I'm very excited," the star added of his own feelings. "We'd have to be. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. It's gonna be nuts, but we're very excited."



Blakle had first revealed her pregnancy with baby no 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.