Rust to resume production 18 months after Halyan Hutchins' tragic on-set death

After about 18 months since its production was halted due to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the western film Rust is all set to resume production, reported news agency AFP. Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, told the news agency, "The production will continue to utilise union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is -- and always was -- prohibited on set." In the October 21, 2021 incident, a bullet was fired by Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico set of the movie and hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not.

Baldwin has insisted that he did not know the gun was loaded.

Recently, a judge presiding over the wrongful death lawsuit involving Baldwin and others associated with the fatal film set shooting has decided to keep the terms of the proposed settlement agreement confidential.

The tragedy sparked a discussion on the proper protocols for handling firearms in the entertainment industry, the risks involved, and ways to mitigate them. Various film organisations put forward suggestions to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Some advocates have proposed more stringent rules, while others have recommended a complete ban on the use of real guns on sets.

Rust also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

Hutchins' widower Matthew Hutchins is serving as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Baldwin and the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are still facing voluntary manslaughter charges, and may incur a fine of $5000 and an imprisonment of 18 years.

