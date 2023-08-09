Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died due to this reason

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption.



“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”



In the comments section of a post in which Drena De Niro shared a joint statement from her and her father Robert De Niro, she responded to someone who asked how Leandro died.



“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she replied, and added, “So for all these people still … selling and buying this (expletive), my son is gone forever.”



The legendary actor said he was 'deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo' in a statement to the press.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”



A woman was arrested a week after Leandro's death on federal narcotics charges and accused of selling the drugs that led to his death.



Sofia Haley Marks was arrested on July 13 on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to the deceased, the law enforcement official said.