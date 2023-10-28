ugc_banner

Rachel Zegler-starrer Snow White live-action remake delayed, here's when the film will release

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rachel Zegler is well-known for playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story. She will next be seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird.

All the fans who were waiting for Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action adaptation have to wait a little longer. The film starring Rachel Zegler as Disney Princess has been delayed, and that too, by a year.

On Friday, the first look of Rachel as Snow White along with her seven dwarfs was released. Originally, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. However, now it will open on March 21, 2025, Variety has learned.

In the picture released, Rachel, who is the first Latina to play Snow White, is wearing the classic dress of the Disney princess, which features a blue top with balloon shoulders and full sleeves, a yellow skirt, and red bellies. She's sitting in her cottage, surrounded by the seven dwarfs.

.efesd

trending now

The upcoming film is a live-action remake of the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself was based on the early 19th-century German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Unlike the original romantic plot, the upcoming movie will see Snow White become, ''the leader that her father encouraged her to be,'' as per Variety. The film has Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen. Ansu Kabia and Andrew Burnap are also part of the cast.

Marc Webb directs the film, with the script co-written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Zegler is well-known for playing Maria in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story. She will next be seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird.

author

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

RELATED

Crash Landing on You actor Cha Chung-Hwa gets married, check out her first photos here

Tiger 3: Michelle Lee on shooting fighting scene with Katrina in towel, says 'It was definitely a challenge'

Killers of the Flower Moon review: A devastating, utterly tremendous piece of cinema