Rachel Zegler-starrer Snow White live-action remake delayed, here's when the film will release

All the fans who were waiting for Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action adaptation have to wait a little longer. The film starring Rachel Zegler as Disney Princess has been delayed, and that too, by a year.

On Friday, the first look of Rachel as Snow White along with her seven dwarfs was released. Originally, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on March 22, 2024. However, now it will open on March 21, 2025, Variety has learned.

In the picture released, Rachel, who is the first Latina to play Snow White, is wearing the classic dress of the Disney princess, which features a blue top with balloon shoulders and full sleeves, a yellow skirt, and red bellies. She's sitting in her cottage, surrounded by the seven dwarfs.



.

The upcoming film is a live-action remake of the 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself was based on the early 19th-century German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Unlike the original romantic plot, the upcoming movie will see Snow White become, ''the leader that her father encouraged her to be,'' as per Variety. The film has Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen. Ansu Kabia and Andrew Burnap are also part of the cast.

Marc Webb directs the film, with the script co-written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.