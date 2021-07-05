Post visit to amusement park, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go on a cute romantic stroll

Hollywood heavyweights and former lovers, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship after parting ways over 20 years ago. The couple made heads spin when they made a very public visit to the iconic Universal Studios Hollywood along with their children.

Needless to say, stories of them getting back together started doing the rounds. And again, just recently, the alleged couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll down the Hamptons on Long Island in America.

In a now deleted Instagram video, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could be seen smiling from ear to ear, whispering words to one another and holding hands without a care in the world. While the Academy Award-winning actor-director opted for a no-fuss plain tee-and-hoodie look and completed it with a pair of fun shades, Lopez jazzed it up a bit with a white crop top, baggy cargo pants, big hoops in silver and a pair of pink-hued sunnies. They were later joined by their friends. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns

According to reports, the duo is serious about each other and is keen on their kids meeting and mingling together. JLo is even toying with the idea of moving to LA from Miami to be close to her boyfriend.

The couple dated back in 2002 and got engaged the same year, only to go their separate ways three years later.

Lopez shares her twins – Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz – with former husband Marc Anthony, Affleck has three kids of his own – Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck – with his ex-wife and actress Jennifer Garner. Britney Spears to Armie Hammer: Celebs who got mired in controversies in 2021