'Only a miracle can save Raju Srivastava, doctors have given up': Ahsaan Qureshi

Indian comedian and actor Raju Srivastava's condition has worsened and he was put on ventilator support. His condition remains critical. While he was reportedly responding to treatment and on road to recovery, as per a new report, this may not be the case. Fellow comedian and co-contestant of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' Ahsaan Qureshi has said that the doctors have admitted defeat and now only a miracle can save Srivastava.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Qureshi painted a grim picture. He said, “Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead."

He added, "His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.”

Earlier, comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav shared a video on his social media handles in which he sent his best wishes for Srivastava. In Hindi, Yadav said, "Bhai Raju Srivastava, get well soon. We are all praying for you and eagerly waiting for you. Your family, your `sansaar`, and your well-wishers, everyone is praying for your speedy recovery. Get out soon, so that we can all hug each other, and you stay happy and keep entertaining the world. Love you brother, god bless you, get well soon."

Srivastava, 58, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on a treadmill on Wednesday, August 10. He was immediately admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

While Raju Srivastava has been a part of the show business since 1988's 'Tezaab', he really gained limelight after he participated in the 2005 stand-up comedy reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. He is also known for movies like 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon', 'Bombay to Goa', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. In TV shows, some of his well-known roles came in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', and 'Shaktiman'.