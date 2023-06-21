On Chris Pratt's 44th birthday, celebrating his iconic portrayal of Peter Quill in MCU

Chris Pratt turns 44 today. The actor first gained fame when he starred in Parks and Recreation. Although he played a minor role in the popular NBC series, he honed his comedic talents that he would put to good use in Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He is also known for playing the role of Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy. These two roles catapulted him to international stardom. But it is his portrayal of Quill that his fans will remember for years. As the leader of a ragtag group of misfit heroes, Pratt's performance perfectly balanced humour, charm, and vulnerability.

The transformation of Peter Quill

When the first Guardians of the Galaxy first hit the screens, Quill instantly won the hearts of viewers with his quirky personality, quick wit, and undeniable charm. Pratt's portrayal was pivotal in transforming the character from a little-known comic book character to a relatable, flawed, yet endearing protagonist.

Bringing humour to the forefront

Pratt's comedic timing and natural ability to deliver hilarious one-liners brought a fresh and lighthearted tone to the character. Peter Quill's witty banter with his fellow Guardians became one of the franchise's defining characteristics, injecting much-needed levity into the superhero genre.

Flawed yet vulnerable

While Quill may have possessed superhuman abilities thanks to his gadgets, Pratt humanised the character by showcasing his flaws and vulnerabilities. From his impulsive nature to his deep-seated emotional baggage, his flaws made him relatable and allowed audiences to empathise with him on a deeper level.