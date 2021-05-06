'No more midnight muffins' reveals Will Smith as he shares quarantine body

Hollywood star Will Smith recently stunned fans as he shared a picture of his quarantine body on Instagram. Will didn’t look anything like his lean self as he’s gained visible weight.

Will Smith said that he was in his "worst shape" but many fans didn’t think so as colleagues and friends shared encouraging comments on his post.

Soon after, Will shared another picture showcasing his pandemic body and spoke about how he is planning to get his health back. Taking to Instagram, Will Smith shared a short boomerang video where he is seen showing his quarantine body. He captioned the post with plans of ‘eating healthy’ and staying away from consuming "midnight muffins."

Sharing his picture, the actor wrote, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"