Nicolas Cage starrer Tiger King series at Amazon gets cancelled

Amazon will no longer go-ahead with Nicolas Cage starrer Joe Exotic series.

The Hollywood star was supposed to essay Joe Exotic’s role as portrayed in Netflix’s Tiger King. It was to be a scripted drama series based on the Netflix docuseries and a Texas Monthly article.

Producers CBS Studios, which envisioned the show as an eight-episode limited series, will likely sell the project to other streamers.

It was to be based on a 2019 Texas Monthly story about Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic. The drama revolves around how he built a private zoo in Oklahoma and his feuds with Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe. All three were featured in Netflix’s docuseries ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’.

The project was first announced in May 2020.

‘Tiger King’ released in March 2020 when the pandemic had just begun and people were stuck at home. It blew up with people streaming the show by huge numbers.

Meanwhile, this is not the only Joe Exotic show planned with another being in production at Peacock. It has Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon who is set to play Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) on board to play Schreibvogel.