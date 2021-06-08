Marvel Comic Universe: Loki, God of Mischief is gender-fluid in new teaser

Teasing the upcoming series ‘Loki’, makers released a new promo video that came out on June 6. The teaser shows what MCU bosses meant when they announced that Loki, God of Mischief will be gender-fluid.

While the God was traditionally understood to be a male, the character, however, is best described as bisexual and gender-fluid. According to Norse legends, he took to a female form while remaining a woman for years.

However, it is unclear if Loki's gender-fluidity will be used as a point of reference in the new series that is inspired by a Marvel comic book history.

As far as we know, Loki is dead after Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ choked him. The series will follow the adventures of a surrogate version of Loki who fled in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with the Space Stone when the Avengers went to recover it in the immediate reverberation of Battle of New York.

The series Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant. The MCU series will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 9.