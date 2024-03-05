Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani joins Selena Gomez starrer Only Murders in the Building S4

It’s going to get crazier and more fun for Selena Gomez and the gang as Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani becomes the latest actor to join Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu show is expanding its star count apparently after it roped in Meryl Streep in addition to the original cast in the last season.

While not much is known about the role he’s been offered, Kumail’s will be a recurring one. In fact, Variety reports that his character will be integral to this season’s investigation and hence an important role.

Previously announced members of Only Murders in the Building season 4 include cast members Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon. Meryl Streep is also set to reprise her role from Season 3. The series is led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

What we know about the plot of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building

Plot details have been kept under wraps since the makers want people to speculate and keep their eyes glued for any announcement. The only thing we know is that the original trio will take a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York in season 4.

Season four of the hit comedy show will pick up where the previous season ended -- with the murder of Charles' (Steve Martin) longtime double Sazz, who was shot in the finale. As the scene cut to black, Sazz could be seen writing something on Charles' kitchen floor with her own blood. It is unclear why she was killed.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce Only Murders in the Building along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building is a 20th Television production. It was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

Kumail Nanjiani returns to Hulu