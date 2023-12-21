Martin Scorsese to receive lifetime achievement award at Berlin Film Festival

The Berlin Film Festival will bestow the prestigious lifetime achievement Golden Bear honour upon legendary director Martin Scorsese. This momentous occasion is scheduled to take place at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Martin Scorsese, a towering figure in the realm of filmmaking, has left an indelible mark on the industry through his unparalleled storytelling. The announcement comes on the heels of his latest masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon, garnering acclaim and positioning itself as a strong contender for various accolades during the award season.

In a joint statement, Berlin Film Festival co-directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian expressed their admiration for Scorsese's contribution to the cinematic landscape. They remarked, "For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model." The co-directors went on to highlight the profound impact of Scorsese's films on the collective human experience, emphasising how his narratives have become ingrained in our history and consciousness.