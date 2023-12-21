LIVE TV
Martin Scorsese to receive lifetime achievement award at Berlin Film Festival

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Martin Scorsese is no stranger to the Berlin Film Festival. Photograph:(AFP)

The Berlin Film Festival will award the prestigious Golden Bear lifetime achievement honour to acclaimed director Martin Scorsese.

The Berlin Film Festival will bestow the prestigious lifetime achievement Golden Bear honour upon legendary director Martin Scorsese. This momentous occasion is scheduled to take place at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024, during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Martin Scorsese, a towering figure in the realm of filmmaking, has left an indelible mark on the industry through his unparalleled storytelling. The announcement comes on the heels of his latest masterpiece, Killers of the Flower Moon, garnering acclaim and positioning itself as a strong contender for various accolades during the award season.

In a joint statement, Berlin Film Festival co-directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian expressed their admiration for Scorsese's contribution to the cinematic landscape. They remarked, "For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model." The co-directors went on to highlight the profound impact of Scorsese's films on the collective human experience, emphasising how his narratives have become ingrained in our history and consciousness.

Scorsese, no stranger to the Berlin Film Festival, has graced its stages with some of his most iconic works. Films such as Raging Bull, Gangs of New York, and Shutter Island were showcased out of competition, providing festival-goers with a glimpse into the director's diverse body of work. 

His 1992 Berlinale competition entry, Cape Fear, further solidified his presence at the esteemed event. In 2008, Scorsese's Rolling Stones concert film, Shine a Light, took centre stage as the opening night film, captivating audiences with its electrifying energy.
 

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

