Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome first child

Actor couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Named Dakota Song Culkin, their baby boy was born on April 5 in Los Angeles. Dakota was named for Culkin's sister Dakota, who died in a car accident at age 29 in 2008.

In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed.”

This is the first child for the couple.

The couple had met in Thailand a few years ago while shooting the 2019 film ‘Changeland’ and Culkin painted a yellow brick road in front of the house they now share.

On the work front, Macaulay Culkin is set to star in season 10 of FX's ‘American Horror Story’ alongside Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates, among others. Brenda Song, 33, recently appeared as JJ on ABC's Station 19 and as Madison Maxwell on Hulu's ‘Dollface’.