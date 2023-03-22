Lollapalooza 2023 lineup unveiled: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and more

The lineup of performers at the 2023 edition of the annual American music extravaganza Lollapalooza 2023 festival has been unveiled. It features a diverse lineup of musicians and bands from different genres. Renowned artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together will feature in the festival as per Variety. More than 170 individual artists of bands will perform for the festival attendees. Lollapalooza is one of world's great celebrations of music. The four-day event will be held in nine stages at its traditional location of Grant Park in Chicago from August 3 to 6.

The festival was originally created in 1991 by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a farewell tour for his band, but it later evolved into a destination music festival that has taken place in various locations around the world. The festival typically features multiple stages and attracts thousands of fans from around the world. It has become known for its eclectic lineup, as well as its focus on environmental sustainability and community involvement.

The festival has provided a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent, and it has helped to launch the careers of many musicians who have gone on to become household names. Today, Lollapalooza is one of the largest and most popular music festivals in the world.

