Kris Jenner takes lie detector test, responds to claims of leaking Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape

Kris Jenner recently appeared on Thursday's episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' along with her daughter Kylie Jenner and upon asking, she opened up about the many rumours that surrounded the controversy.

Since many believed that it was Kris who helped her daughter Kim Kardashian spread her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J, she clarified it, once and for all, during a lie detector test.

As the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took a lie detector test on the show, she revealed that she didn't help Kim release her sex tape. When Cohen asked her if she helped "Kim release her sex tape," she shook her head and said, "It`s OK, but no."

The 66-year-old momager was telling the truth according to the lie detector machine.

She added, "Oh, I like that we cleared that up."

Interestingly, this goes against Ray J's claims. Back in May, he alleged that his sex tape leak was a "deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and me." According to him, they wanted to get the same level of success and fame their close family friend, Paris Hilton, got after her sex tape leak, as per Page Six.

Ray once told the Daily Mail, "Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that`s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there."

Also read: Disney shares first look of 'The Little Mermaid' at D23 Expo; watch Halle Bailey singing a classic

The 41-year-old also claimed that Kim gave her mother the tape and she then shared it with Vivid Entertainment. He further alleged that they signed a contract for three tapes, but only one tape from a trip to Cabo was made public, according to Page Six.

It's still unclear how the sex tape leaked online since different parties are making different claims, without any substantial proof of the same.