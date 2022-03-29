Kim Kardashian apologises for 'work' comment: It was taken out of context

Kim Kardashian has apologised for her recent “women need to work harder” comment as she said that it was “taken out of context”. Her comments made her the butt of a joke at the Oscars show.

Oscars hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes mocked Kim Kardashian’s comments. Kim had said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

When asked about her comment on being joked about, Kim said that her comment was “taken out of context.” “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

“That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context,” said Kardashian. “That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous,’ and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”