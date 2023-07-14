Kelly Rowland regrets revealing Beyonce's baby gender in a slip-up

Kelly Rowland regrets revealing the gender of fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyonce’s first child. The singer admitted she slipped the news accidentally.

She admitted to this during an appearance on songwriter and music producer Billy Mann's Yeah, I F**ked That Up podcast. Kelly revealed, “When I told the sex of Beyoncé's [first] baby when she was pregnant with Blue [Ivy Carter]. It was like the worst moment ever.”

She answered this when Billy asked her about her worst mistake ever. Beyonce announced first pregnancy during a performance It was in 2011 when Beyonce announced her pregnancy with husband Jay-Z. In 2011, she announced the end of her performance of her single “Love on Top” during the MTV Video Music Awards. She unbuttoned her blazer mid-performance and rubbed her stomach to confirm the pregnancy.

During the MTV performance, Beyonce didn’t reveal the gender of her baby but Kelly Rowland slipped up during a red carpet appearance in London in October 2011.

When asked what she plans to bring to Beyonce for her baby shower, Kelly said, “[I don't know what I'll get for the present because] Jay-Z is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible...she won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked after.” Kelly Rowland admitted she accidentally revealed Beyonce's baby's gender Kelly later admitted that she “kind of slipped out” and that Beyonce was “disappointed” but it didn't ruin their friendship.

At the time, she said, “I felt terrible because it's not my news [to share with the rest of the world]. I didn't mean it like that.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z began dating in 2003 and got married in 2008. After Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir.

