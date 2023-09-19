Katy Perry sells music rights for $225 million: Report
Katy Perry rocked the music scene during the 2010s. She has now slowed down in terms of making music and now focuses on her residencies in Las Vegas, raising a family with partner Orlando Bloom, and her philanthropy work.
Katy Perry has sold her music rights to Litmus Music, the Carlyle-backed company. According to various reports, the catalog was sold at a whopping price of $225 million. The deal includes Katy Perry’s rights to master recordings and publishing rights for the five albums she released between 2008 and 2020, namely “One of the Boys,” “Teenage Dream”, “Prism,” “Witness” and “Smile.” Meanwhile, Universal Music Group continues to own the masters to those albums.
Meanwhile, Litmus launched in the summer of 2022 and made its first major acquisition the following December, buying Keith Urban’s rights to his master recordings. On acquiring Katy’s music, Co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth of Litmus said, “Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”
