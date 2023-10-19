John Stamos reveals he was a sexually abused as a child by a babysitter

Actor John Stamos is speaking out! In his upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, the Full House alum has revealed that he was sexually abused as a child. The 60-year-old star said that he was 10 or 11 years old when he was abused by his babysitter. The actor told People, "I mean, I knew, it was always in the back, and I do so much advocacy for the [survivors]." Stamos added, "I felt like, I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?" Back then, Stamos "didn't tell" anyone, saying, "I think I told myself, like, 'Ah, it's girls, man.'"

"It was like you're playing dead so they'll stop. But it wasn't totally aggressive," he recalls. "I don't know, it was not good."



For over two decades now, Stamos has been known for his advocacy against child abuse. And, even thought of sharing his story while preparing for an acceptance speech for an award for his work against child abuse. But then he thought that it was ''not the correct time.''



“I started to write it, and that’s when it really came out,” he said. “Then I thought, ‘No, tonight is not about me. It’s about the kids. I’m going to pack it away again until the right moment.'”



However, when it came to memoir, Stamos said that he felt that this was the time to address the incident publicly.



"I didn't want the headlines to be that, and I didn't want the book to be over that," he explains. "It was a page or something, but I felt I had to talk about it. It was weird. It was something that, I think, I was probably like 10 or 11. I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings."