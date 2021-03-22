Jennifer Lopez celebrates 24th Anniversary of her breakthrough movie 'Selena'

Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her beginning days when she recieved all appreciation and love for her acting as Selena Quintanilla in 'Selena'.

It's been 24 years since her breakthrough film hit theatres, and to celebrate the special occasion, Jennifer took her social media and penned a sweet message along with a few throwback pictures and videos from the film.



"I can’t believe it’s been 24 years since the release of Selena. I’m so proud of this movie!!" Lopez wrote, alongside a from the film, in which she played the legendary songstress Selena. "So proud to be a small part of Selena’s amazing legacy."



By recalling how she prepared for the role, “I studied her tirelessly, her every step, her finger movements, her lips … her infectious laugh…her expressions.”

“Once it was time to be her in the movie and we were filming the big Houston Astrodome scene I did the first take and after it Edward James Olmos who played Selena's father, an amazing and powerful actor came to me and said, ‘you’ve done your homework, now just let it go…just let everything go…'” Lopez continued. “So I did and just did my thing… the rest is what you see in the movie!!”

''Thank you, Selena!! Thank you, Greg Nava, thank you, Abraham, Marcella, Suzette and AB for trusting me...and all the actors and everyone involved in this life-changing experience... I love you all!! #SelenaMovie24thAnniversary @selenaqofficial'', she concluded.



Lopez also shared a few clips of her recording of Selena's iconic songs for the film, including 'I Could Fall In Love' and 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.'

The movie based on the Queen of Tejano hit theatres on March 21, 1997, and was Lopez’s first major leading role. The movie got her first-ever Golden Globe nomination

