James Gunn: 'DC and Marvel have the common goal of...'

James Gunn and his longtime producer Peter Safran were recently announced as the heads of DC Studios, a rebranded DC Films, a studio under Warner Bros Discovery that produces films on DC characters. The decision was fairly shocking as Gunn had not previously expressed any wish to be anything other than a screenwriter and filmmaker. Still, the news has been received well by most fans as Gunn has a perfect track record when it comes to superhero movies and is also well-versed in comics and lore. Safran too has backed projects that ended up being successful. DC's film universe has failed to catch up to the success and pop culture footprint of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it has a fighting chance with Gunn and Safran at the helm.

Marvel and DC have always been rivals since their early days in the late 1930s, and now the rivalry has extended to the films. Gunn recently told fans that Marvel and DC have a common goal -- which is, "keeping the theater-going experience vibrant and alive."

He also said that despite his association with DC, he still has affection for Kevin Feige, the chief of Marvel Studios and the architect of MCU and that he told him first when he signed a deal with DC.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Not only do I love Kevin [Feige], he was the first person I told after I did the deal with DC (John Cena was the second). Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC and Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant and alive!”

Gunn would know, having worked for both iconic brands. He has directed two successful 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films for Marvel Studios and directed 'The Suicide Squad' for DC in 2021. He also wrote and directed a TV series spinoff of 'The Suicide Squad' called 'Peacemaker', which was also received well. With 'Peacemaker', he also proved that he is good with solo characters as well if it allows him to dismantle the character in his own way and instill his irreverent humour.

Meanwhile, with Gunn in charge at DC and Feige over at Marvel, there is a potential of a crossover between the two companies' characters. How cool would it be for characters like Superman and Batman and Spider-Man and Thor to rub shoulders in the same film? That crossover will probably dwarf both 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' in terms of box office returns so is beneficial for both Disney, which owns Marvel, and Warner Bros, which owns DC. And fans will have the time of their lives. Everybody wins.

Gunn is currently busy with the post-production of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'. It releases on May 5, 2023.