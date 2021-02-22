'In a Lonely Place' actress Martha Stewart dies at 98

Actress and singer Martha Stewart is no more.

Best known for her role opposite Joan Crawford in Daisy Kenyon and alongside Humphrey Bogart in ‘In a Lonely Place’, Martha Stewart died at the age of 98.

Martha’s daughter Colleen Shelley reported her death on Twitter. She wrote, "The original Martha Stewart left us yesterday. She had a new part to play in a movie with all her heavenly friends. She went off peacefully surrounded by her family and cat."

In original Broadway musicals, Stewart appeared in 1946-47 in Park Avenue, written by George S. Kaufman and Nunnally Johnson, and was a replacement for Vivian Blaine as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls.

Stewart made her big-screen debut opposite Blaine in the musical comedy ‘Doll Face’ (1945) — she performed a spunky duet with Perry Como in that, then starred opposite Richard Crane in ‘Johnny Comes Flying Home’ (1946) and with June Haver in ‘I Wonder Who's Kissing Her Now’ (1947).

Martha Stewart’s son, blues rock guitarist David Shelley Jr., died of cancer in 2015.