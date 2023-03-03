Hunger Games star Jena Malone alleges she was sexually assaulted on the film's set

Hunger Games actress Jena Malone has recently opened up about a painful experience she had while filming the final part of the franchise. Jena took to Instagram to reveal that she was sexually assaulted while filming Mockingjay - Part Two which was the final film in the Hunger Games franchise.



Jena posted a picture of herself standing in a field. In the caption, she gave details about her journey as she wrote, "This photo was taken right after I wrapped MockingJay Part Two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with."

“Even (though) this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going (through) a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”



Jena added that she is still trying to sort it and cope internally. "I wish it wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn (through) restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.”

Jena, who starred as Johanna Mason in the film series, did not name her abuser in the post.

“It’s been hard to talk about The Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move (through) it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt,” Jena concluded her post. “Lots of love to you survivors out there. The process is so slow and non linear.”

This isn’t the first time Jena Malone has opened up about her life on social media. In August 2022, Jason opened up about her queer sexuality in an Instagram post, describing herself as a "heterosexual man in a woman's body."