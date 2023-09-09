Hugh Grant in Paddington 2: A maestro of the absurd

They say that age is merely a number, and that might or might not be true. Nonetheless, as Hugh Grant marks his 63rd birthday today, it's abundantly evident that the passing years have failed to diminish his brilliance. While the charming Brit is famous for his endearing romantic comedies like Notting Hill, it's his role as Phoenix Buchanan in Paul King's Paddington 2, I believe, that truly highlights the depths of his talent.

Phoenix Buchanan, an absurdly entertaining villain

In this delightful family flick, Grant takes on the role of Phoenix Buchanan, a former theatre star turned hammy villain with a penchant for costume changes that would put a Broadway diva to shame. Each transformation, from a nun to a knight, isn't merely a visual change; it's a complete embodiment of a different character, making his journey through the fanciful world of Paddington Bear thoroughly enjoyable.

Grant brings a delightful, charismatic quality to his character's villainy. He is not the run-of-the-mill antagonist; he is an egotistical, washed-up actor with a knack for disguises, and he is extremely eager to regain his former glory. The praise must also go to the script by King and Simon Farnaby that lays the perfect foundation for Grant's theatrical antics. The role was clearly written with the actor in mind. No other actor could possibly encapsulate this weirdo.

The portrayal is so amazingly over-the-top that it is like watching a Shakespearean actor moonlighting as a thief in a fancy dressing room. With each sly grin, exaggerated gesture, and theatrical line delivery, Grant reminds us that he is not just an actor; he is a maestro of the absurd. He embraces the utter impossibility of his character with such gusto that you can't help but root for the lovable scoundrel, even when he is up to his nefarious deeds.

A sense of vulnerability

But it's not all flash and flair. Grant also infuses Phoenix Buchanan with a dash of vulnerability, revealing the cracks in the facade of this larger-than-life character. It's as if he's saying, "Sure, I may steal rare books and dress up as a nun, but deep down, I'm just a guy looking for a little validation."

The comedic timing is impeccable, adding layers of humour to an already witty film. His interactions with the titular lovable bear, Paddington, provide some of the movie's most memorable moments.

In a film filled with warmth and whimsy, Grant's performance shines as a masterclass in creating a fresh, memorable antagonist. He skilfully balances charm, humour, and cunning, making Phoenix a character you simultaneously adore and despise.

