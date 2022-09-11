Harrison Ford gets emotional at 'Indiana Jones 5' trailer launch at D23 Expo

'Indiana Jones 5' first teaser trailer recently debuted at the D23 Expo. After the premiere of the upcoming film's trailer, Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford spoke to the fans and delivered a moving speech for his fans. The surprise appearance of the star at the Anaheim, California event was captured in photos and videos that are currently doing rounds online.

As Ford teared up on the stage, he said, "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic."

While pointing at Phoebe Waller-Bridge, he added, "and this is one of the reasons."

"Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," Ford explained. "We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Hinting that the new movie might be his last outing as Indiana Jones, he said, "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Other than Ford, the film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, among more.

He played Indiana Jones in four films, i.e. 'Raiders of the Lost Ark back', 'Temple of Doom', 'The Last Crusade' and 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'.

The trailer of the movie has not been released online yet.

The untitled Indiana Jones film will release on June 30, 2023.