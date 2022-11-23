'Glass Onion' review roundup: Here is what critics think of 'Knives Out' sequel

The first reviews of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', Rian Johnson's sequel to his 2019 smash hit Agatha Christie-style murder mystery movie 'Knives Out', are here. 'Glass Onion, which brings back Daniel Craig's eccentric private detective Benoit Blanc, has thus far received overwhelmingly positive reviews. It holds a score of 94 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Benoit Blanc for another wildly entertaining mystery rounded out by an outstanding ensemble cast. The film also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

The original was a gripping, satisfying Agatha Christie-style whodunit that surprised with its script, twists, and ending. Blanc, with Craig doing a hilariously over-the-top Southern accent, was charged with a murder of a wealthy mystery novelist. It was both a compelling mystery story and at the same time had loads of humour rarely seen in such stories'. It was a humongous critical and commercial success, and Netflix paid an unheard-of $469 million dollars for the film and another sequel. Expectations from the sequel were thus high.

Turns out, the sequel has also met expectations.

'Glass Onion', or at least its setup, appears to be inspired by Christie's iconic novel 'And Then There Were None' in which there are similarly 10 suspects. But in 'Glass Onion' they likely will not die one by one. The title came from a Beatles song of the same name and reportedly means something that is multilayered and yet transparent.

Here are some of the reviews:

ABC News' Peter Travers wrote, "Let’s give thanks for this wicked, whacked-out whodunit sequel.. Daniel Craig is back as southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc and all is right with this crazy world as a cast of merry pranksters (yay Janelle Monae) turns murder most foul into comic gold."

Irish Times' Donald Clarke wrote, "For all that self-aware fuss, Glass Onion works darn well as a mystery romp. It is a little smooth to the touch, but there are beautiful chicanes along the route to a satisfactorily clamorous conclusion."

Washington Post's Ann Hornaday wrote, "Whether they see it on a big screen or small, viewers will no doubt instantly recognize the new batch of characters invented by writer-director Rian Johnson, whose timing and satirical targets have once again proved utterly uncanny."

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' releases on December 23 on Netflix.