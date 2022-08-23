Gary Busey sexual assault charges: Convention says assisting authorities after alleged offence

A representative for a horror film convention has said that it is cooperating with the authorities in a manner related to the alleged sexual assault by veteran actor Gary Busey, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The 78-year-old actor was reportedly charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and 1 count of harassment at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Philadelphia, New Jersey.

In a statement shared as a Facebook post, the convention said it is assisting authorities in an investigation into an alleged incident "involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend." It added that immediately after receiving the complaint the celebrity was removed from the venue and asked not to return.

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values. Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible," the statement continued.

Busey, known for movies like 'The Buddy Holly Story', 'Lethal Weapon', 'Piranha 3DD', 'Predator 2', 'Entourage', among others, was a guest of the three-day event. Busey's performance in the title role of rock and roll musician Buddy Holly 'The Buddy Holly Story' was praised widely and also got him his first and so far only nomination at the Academy Awards.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2018 movie, 'Camp Manna'. In television, he appeared in 'Shameless'.

