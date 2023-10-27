Fantastic Beasts director opens up on pausing Harry Potter prequel franchise for now

There might be some time before we get another Fantastic Beasts film if we happen to get one at all. The movie franchise is “parked” as far as director David Yates is considered and he has been a part of all three films in the franchise.

In a new interview with Total Film magazine, David Yates spoke about the idea of making five Fantastic Beasts films and how he wasn’t told that there had to be five in a row. Headlined by Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts film is a prequel to Harry Potter. It was JK Rowling who had envisioned the film as a five-film series. So far, we have three films already– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022). One of the reasons why makers are thinking about making more films is the poor response at the box office.

David said, “With Beasts, it’s all just parked. We made those three movies, the last one through a pandemic, and it was enormous fun but it was tough. We were actually filming when there wasn’t a vaccine. Thankfully, no one got sick, but we did have the most detailed protocols in place. We’re all so proud of [Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore] and when it went out into the world, we just needed to sort of stop and pause and take it easy.”

David Yates directed all three Fantastic Beasts movies, with JK Rowling penning each entry. He is a veteran when we talk about the Harry Potter universe as he has also directed every Harry Potter movie from Order of the Phoenix through Deathly Hallows Part 2.

On not being informed about the five-film series, David said, “The idea that there were going to be five films was a surprise to most of us. Jo just mentioned it spontaneously, at a press screening once. No one had told us there were going to be five, we’d committed to the first one… I’m sure at some point, we’ll be back. But yeah, I haven’t spoken to Jo, I haven’t spoken to [producer] David Heyman, I haven’t spoken to Warner Bros; we’re just taking a pause. It’s quite nice. It allows me to do stuff like this.”

By “stuff like this”, he means his crime drama Pain Hustlers on Netflix. The movie stars Chris Evans and Emily Blunt. On the film, he said, “Having spent such a long time making films about wizards, I wanted to do a film in the real world and a social-issue driven, but one that wasn’t too earnest and serious. I wanted to tell a story that was entertaining and funny in a subversive kind of way. I’m moving from a heightened world of J.K. Rowling, but I’m not going straight to kitchen-sink drama. The characters here are so heightened and crazy and the world is so intense.”

Pain Hustlers is available to stream on Netflix from October 27.

