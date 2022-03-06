Elizabeth Hurley mourns the demise of ex-fiance Shane Warne: My beloved Lionheart

The sudden demise of legendary Cricketer Shane Warne has sent shock waves around the world and his colleagues and fans took to social media to express their dismay and sadness.



Now, two days later, the Late Australian cricketer's ex-fiancée, British actress Elizabeth Hurley has mourned his demise.

Taking to her social media, Hurley shared a few throwback photos of herself and Shane Warne, who wrote, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."



The sweet photographs were from the time when the two were together. In the series of snaps she shared, they can be seen sharing kisses and spending private time together.



They got engaged in 2011 and split in 2013, but remained friends over the years.

Calling him a 'father figure' Elizabeth's son Damian also paid a tribute to Warne as he wrote, "I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family."

He also dropped a series of photos of himself in his younger days where they can be was seen playing.

Warne passed away on March 4 in Thailand following a suspected heart attack. Speaking of his relationship with Elizabeth, he was first romantically linked with Hurley in 2010. The two announced their engagement news via Twitter. However, they got separated in 2013.