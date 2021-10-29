David Attenborough to join a massive archaeological dig in Asia for a new natural history series

Next up for BBC’s natural history series is to spotlight Asia as it ropes in David Attenborough for a mammoth archaeological dig.

BBC Studios Natural History Unit is behind this project which will tell the story of the biggest continent on Earth through its epic landscapes and spectacular wildlife. From the vast Arabian desert, to the unexplored jungles of Sulawesi, and from the polar wilderness of Siberia, to the tropical coral seas of the Indian Ocean, the seven-part series will showcase the breathtaking variety of Asia’s wildest places.

The show is the latest in a long line of landmarks such as Frozen Planet, Blue Planet and Dynasties from the Natural History Unit for the BBC, with BBC America already on board as co-producer.

Meanwhile, Attenborough will host Windfall Films’ Attenborough And The Mammoth Graveyard (working title), with the natural history legend profiling an archaeological dig looking to uncover Britain’s biggest mammoth discovery in almost 20 years for BBC1.