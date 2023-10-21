Cult Corner: Charming British comedy series Detectorists unearths the extraordinary in the ordinary

Cult Corner is a new weekly column that will serve as your gateway to the uncharted territories of entertainment. Discover hidden treasures, forgotten classics, and offbeat wonders that deserve your attention. Join us in this realm of pop culture that often escapes mainstream recognition.

In a world where colossal budgets and extravagant visual effects often take center stage in the entertainment industry, Detectorists shines as a precious gem that possesses not a single trace of cynicism. It is a testament to the fact that not all valuable treasures are buried beneath heaps of money and special effects. While major studios may have set new standards for grandiosity, Detectorists finds its strength in simplicity and warmth.

Detectorists originally aired from 2014 to 2017 and consists of three series (or 'seasons'), and two Christmas specials. It follows the lives of two metal-detecting enthusiasts, Andy Stone (Mackenzie Crook, also the creator) and Lance Stater (Toby Jones), who are members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club (DMDC). Set in the picturesque English countryside, the show's story meanders through the lives of its fun, eccentric characters, their relationships, and their shared passion for uncovering historical artifacts. The show is not really about treasure hunting or finding valuable artifacts as might appear initially, but rather about the quieter treasures of life — friendship, community, and the simple joys of a shared hobby. The show uses the hobby of metal detecting as a lens to explore the human condition, portraying the depth and complexity of its characters with warmth and gentle humour.

Crook and Jones deliver standout performances in their roles, capturing the essence of their characters with nuance and authenticity. Andy and Lance are not typical television heroes. They are everyday people with everyday problems, and their quirks and idiosyncrasies make them all the more relatable and endearing.

One of the distinctive hallmarks of Detectorists is its unhurried pace and understated sense of humour. The show intentionally avoids the use of conventional sitcom punchlines and instead finds its humour in the subtleties and everyday interactions of its characters. It's a comedy that gently pulls at the heartstrings, inviting viewers to laugh while simultaneously prompting reflection on universal themes such as friendship, ambition, and the quest for meaning. The English countryside serves as an enchanting backdrop to the series, offering a visually pleasing setting that perfectly complements the themes of the show. The production team's love and respect for the natural world are evident in every frame, enhancing the charm and the sense of quietude of the series. Additionally, the show's soundtrack, featuring the folk band Johnny Flynn and the Sussex Wit, goes nicely with the bucolic ambiance.

It may adopt a low-key and contemplative approach, but Detectorists is anything but dull. Its true beauty lies in its capacity to unveil the extraordinary within the ordinary, gently reminding us that the most precious treasures in life are often hidden in plain sight. It is a series that tells stories that explore the human experience with sincerity and authenticity.

For those seeking a respite from the hectic and high-stress world of entertainment, Detectorists offers a refreshing alternative. It is a heartfelt celebration of life's small, often overlooked moments, the unadulterated joy of friendship, and the exhilaration of uncovering hidden gems, both in the ground and within ourselves.

Detectorists is a treasure well worth unearthing.

