Christopher Nolan says it'd be an 'amazing privilege' to direct a James Bond movie

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is currently running in theatres around the world. The film is riding on positive reviews and should kick off its box office journey on a high note. Starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, Oppenheimer centres around the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb". The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, among others also star.

Meanwhile, Nolan has opened up as to whether he would like to direct a James Bond movie.

Will Christopher Nolan direct a James Bond movie?

Nolan said while speaking at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong."

"You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything — it’s a full package. You’d have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do," he added.

The next James Bond (and Bond movie)

Since Daniel Craig's retirement from the James Bond role, there has been much speculation about his potential successor. Michael G. Wilson, one of the producers of James Bond movies, revealed while speaking to Deadline last year that he and his partner Barbara Broccoli are searching for actors around 30 years old for the role, as Bond is an experienced agent who has been through significant life experiences, likely as a veteran of the SAS or similar.

Barbara Broccoli, also a Bond movie producer, previously said that the character of Bond is being reinvented, and the next film's script cannot be developed until they decide how to approach it. She estimates that filming is at least two years away.

Daniel Craig played the role for the fifth and final time in the 2020 film No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and featuring a star-studded cast. The movie was both a commercial and a critical success. The James Bond film franchise is based on the novels of British author Ian Fleming.

