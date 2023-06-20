Bruce Willis pictured with daughter Rumer Willis and granddaughter on Father's day

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis is making every moment with her father count. The actor who has been diagnosed with advanced dementia, was clicked with Willis and her newborn daughter Louetta Isley recently to mark the occasion of Father's Day. "Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life," Rumer wrote in the caption. "His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful." She continued, "Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."



Rumer welcomed Louetta last month with her partner Derek Richard, whom she also wished in the special post.

"Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from," she wrote.



"I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too," she added. "Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams. We love you."



Rumer’s daughter is the first grandchild of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. They also share daughters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Bruce is also a dad to two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his present wife, Emma Heming Willis.



The Willis-Moore family has been spending several occassions together ever since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia. The family spoke about his diagnosis openly for the first time in December 2022.