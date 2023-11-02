Britney Spears memoir is a massive hit: Sells 1.1 million copies in first week

Britney Spears’ memoir is turning out to be a hit. The long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me has sold 1.1 million copies in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks in the United States. The book released on October 24 and has been in the news since days before it came out.

The Woman in Me details Britney Spears’ life, her conservatorship days, relationship with father and other family members, her equation with the several exes in her life and much more.

According to the book’s publisher, Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), Spears was quoted saying: “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

The publisher also said it has gone back to press for a fourth printing of the book, bringing the total number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1.4 million. These sales figures represent the high demand to hear the singer’s side of the much-publicised story.

Among other platform, on Amazon.com, The Woman in Me was the No. 1 book on its list of most read and sold non-fiction titles before Matthew Perry’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing took the spot following his death on October 28.