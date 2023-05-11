'Best script I've ever read': Cillian Murphy praises Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
Story highlights
In the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy tackles the role of J Robert Oppenheimer.
In the highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy tackles the role of J Robert Oppenheimer.
In Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy steps into the role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the complex and enigmatic theoretical physicist who is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was appointed as the director of the Los Alamos laboratory in New Mexico, where the bomb was designed and built. Murphy, known for his work in Peaky Blinders, recently expressed his excitement for the project, calling it the best script he has ever read. While speaking to Rolling Stone UK, he said, "It’s the best script I ever read. I think the film is sensational. As a person who loves films — I’m not saying it ’cause I’m in the fucking thing, I hate looking at myself — but as a lover of film, as a cinephile, I’m a Chris Nolan fan.”
The film tells the story from Oppenheimer's perspective, offering a unique insight into the mind of the renowned physicist. Nolan praised Murphy's ability to convey intelligence and power, making audiences truly engage with the character.
“He projects an intelligence that allows the audience to feel that they understand the character. I think Oppenheimer, of all the characters that I’ve seen Cillian take on and of all the characters that I’ve dealt with in my work, is one of the most complicated and layered people. Cillian is one of the few talents able to explore those different layers and to project that level of complexity," said Nolan.
The film features a huge starry ensemble supporting cast. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh also star.
Oppenheimer releases on July 21.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.