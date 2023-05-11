'Best script I've ever read': Cillian Murphy praises Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

In Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy steps into the role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the complex and enigmatic theoretical physicist who is remembered as the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was appointed as the director of the Los Alamos laboratory in New Mexico, where the bomb was designed and built. Murphy, known for his work in Peaky Blinders, recently expressed his excitement for the project, calling it the best script he has ever read. While speaking to Rolling Stone UK, he said, "It’s the best script I ever read. I think the film is sensational. As a person who loves films — I’m not saying it ’cause I’m in the fucking thing, I hate looking at myself — but as a lover of film, as a cinephile, I’m a Chris Nolan fan.”

The film tells the story from Oppenheimer's perspective, offering a unique insight into the mind of the renowned physicist. Nolan praised Murphy's ability to convey intelligence and power, making audiences truly engage with the character.