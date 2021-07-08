Army of Thieves: First look is out for Zack Snyder's prequel to 'Army of the Dead'

First look images from Zack Snyder’s prequel of ‘Army of the Dead’ are out and they look intriguing. It will be a live-action prequel to his hit Netflix zombie heist film.

Titled ‘Army of Thieves’, the film will follow the safecracker in his early days of thievery as he and his misfit crew of aspiring thieves are hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist. Army of Thieves' ensemble cast also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin and Jonathan Cohen.

There is also an animated prequel series in the pipeline. Zack had announced these projects at the time of Army of the Dead announcement and promotions. The first film in the Army universe was about a group of mercenaries hired to recover $200 million from a vault in the middle of a zombie-infested Las Vegas. The ensemble cast included Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Tig Notaro and Hiroyuki Sanada.

‘Army of Thieves’ first look includes the return of Schweighöfer's Dieter and the new images offer a look at other cast members including Game of Thrones alum Emanuel.

Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐

The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves pic.twitter.com/hwCNYmbLwC — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 7, 2021 ×

It’s suggested that the trailer for the Zack Snyder film will drop late 2021.