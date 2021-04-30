Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder shares Huma Qureshi and others' character posters

Zack Snyder revealed the first character poster from his upcoming film ‘Army of the Dead’. Featuring Huma Qureshi in it, the director teased Huma’s first look as she plays the role of a mother to an estranged daughter.

The poster shows Huma Qureshi’s character Geeta holding a knife in her hand, and the intense look on her face suggests that her character means business.

Sharing the poster herself, Huma Qureshi wrote a note for her fans urging them to stay safe during the pandemic. She wrote, “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”

She added, “Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace. Love, Huma S Qureshi.”

Synder subsequently also shared character posters of other lead actors of the zombie thriller.

Army of the Dead also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.

Check out the character posters here:

Meet the #LasVengeance crew.



Scott and Cruz

Where it all started. Las Vengeance Founder and his Fearless Right-hand. #ArmyOfTheDead

Kate and Geeta

The Estranged Daughter and the Determined Mother. #ArmyOfTheDead

‘Army of the Dead’ follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

