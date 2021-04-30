Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder shares Huma Qureshi and others' character posters

Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead Photograph:( Twitter )
‘Army of the Dead’ follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas
Zack Snyder revealed the first character poster from his upcoming film ‘Army of the Dead’. Featuring Huma Qureshi in it, the director teased Huma’s first look as she plays the role of a mother to an estranged daughter.
The poster shows Huma Qureshi’s character Geeta holding a knife in her hand, and the intense look on her face suggests that her character means business.
Sharing the poster herself, Huma Qureshi wrote a note for her fans urging them to stay safe during the pandemic. She wrote, “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”
She added, “Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace. Love, Huma S Qureshi.”
Synder subsequently also shared character posters of other lead actors of the zombie thriller.
Army of the Dead also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.
Check out the character posters here:
Meet the #LasVengeance crew.— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021
Scott and Cruz
Where it all started. Las Vengeance Founder and his Fearless Right-hand. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/vqP35iiiyh
Cummings and Zeus— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021
The Enforcer and the King. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/CGogPM9mUb
Vanderohe and Dieter— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021
The Philosopher and the Safecracker. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/8GYZzHz50G
Peters and Lilly— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021
The Pilot and the Coyote. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/ze655Us2GW
Kate and Geeta— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 29, 2021
The Estranged Daughter and the Determined Mother. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/U1aacdp4ui
‘Army of the Dead’ follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.