Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety with message of gratitude

Celebrated Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins posted a hopeful message of ‘gratitude’ as he maks 45 years of sobriety.

With a hopeful message for those afflicted with alcohol and/substance abuse, Anthony Hopkins shared a video. It’s a one-minute long video message on Twitter which offers insight.

He can be heard saying, "Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster drinking myself to death. I got a little message that said: 'Do you want to live or die?' and I wanted to live."

Hopkins said he has "off days" and sometimes some "doubt," but stressed to those struggling to be strong.

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020 ×

"Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, just keep in there. Don't give up, just keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid,” he added.

He ended his video message on a note of wishing everyone a Happy New Year and said that he was positive that 2021 would be better.

Anthony Hopkins will soon turn 83.