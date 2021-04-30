Anne Douglas, widow of actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102

Anne Douglas, widow of the late legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 102.



Douglas died at her home in Beverly Hills and no cause of death was given. Anne's death comes almost a year after the death of her husband in February 2020.



The couple married in 1954 after they met in Paris and stayed together for 66 years. The couple also shared two sons Eric and Peter. Kirk also had two children from his previous marriage to Diana Dill, sons Michael and Joel Douglas.

Shortly after the news broke, Michael shared a statement honouring Anne. “She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership,” Michael shared, adding that Anne “will always be in our hearts.”

He later shared a vintage photo of the couple and wrote, ''Anne was more than a stepmother, and never "wicked". She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Catherine and I and our children adored her; she will always be in our hearts. RIP Anne Douglas''

Recently, Anne celebrated her birthday on April 23 and Michael wished her with a beautiful family picture and a message reading, "Happy Birthday Anne Douglas! We love you! Michael, Catherine, Carys, & Dylan."