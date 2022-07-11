Angelina Jolie takes daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Maneskin concert in Rome, pics go viral

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie loves to spend time with her kids and she is often spotted on casual outings with her family. Setting major mother-daughter goals with sweet gestures, the actress never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to making her kids happy.

The mother of six was recently papped at a concert in Rome and she was accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Pics and videos from the Måneskin concert, held on Saturday, are doing rounds on social media.

The Academy Award winner looked enamoured as she witnessed the Italian glam rock band Måneskin take over the stage and make the crowd go crazy with their rocking performance. And, the mother-daughter duo looked every bit stunning in black outfits.

Last month, Shiloh grabbed headlines for her dance moves. She took the internet by storm with a video where she’s grooving to Doja Cat's song 'Vegas' from the soundtrack of the upcoming biopic, 'Elvis'.

Shiloh has been associated with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles for some time now. She has been featured in numerous videos from the studio. And, many have even gone viral. The girl certainly has talent and her videos are proof of the same.

Earlier this year, Shiloh accompanied her celebrity mother to Cambodia for some philanthropic work. Sharing snaps from their trip, the actress wrote in the captions, "This has always been a special country for me and our family. Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district." Take a look!