Amy Winehouse's posthumous book features her never-before-seen journals

English singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse, known for her deep and expressive contralto vocals, died aged 27 in 2011 due to alcohol poisoning, leaving many of her fans deeply saddened and traumatised. It reminded the world how addiction can be the death of the greatest talents on earth. On a day when Winehouse would have turned 40 if her life hadn't taken a tragic turn, her book Amy Winehouse: In Her Words will be published by HarperCollins. And, according to the latest reports, never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics, and family photographs will be published in the book.

For the first time, the world will get a glimpse of Winehouse's innermost thoughts through the 288-page book, which will be published on August 29.

"Much has been said about Amy Winehouse since her tragic death aged just 27. But who was the real Amy? 'Amy Winehouse: In Her Words' shines a spotlight on her incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life," an announcement read on Amy's Instagram account, which is now managed by her estate.

"Bringing together Amy's own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs together for the first time, this intimate tribute traces her creative evolution from growing up in North London to global superstardom, and provides a rare insight into the girl who became a legend."

Also read: Orlando Bloom auditioned 6 times for Moulin Rouge before bagging lead role in The Lord of the Rings

Fans can pre-order the hardcover book via a link shared on Amy's Instagram handle. The book will show her "fun and witty side," according to her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, who have written a foreword to the book.

In a statement, Janis and Mitch said, "This beautiful new collection of Amy's notes and musings shows another side of Amy - her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy's fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words."

The Estate of Amy Winehouse will donate 100 per cent of the advance and royalties it receives from the production and sale of this book to The Amy Winehouse Foundation. The minimum donation will be £70,000. These funds will assist the charity in continuing its vital work in helping thousands of young people feel supported in managing their emotional well-being and making informed life choices.

Initiatives include Amy's Place, which provides addiction recovery housing for young women, resilience-building programmes in schools, and music therapy programmes supporting children with special educational needs and life-limiting conditions.

A biopic about the singer, Back to Black, is also currently in production. It is being helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and stars Marisa Abela as Amy and Jack O'Connell as her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, with Eddie Marsan and Leslie Manville playing her dad and maternal grandmother, respectively.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE