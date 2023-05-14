Ali Fazal meets Vin Diesel at Fast X premiere in Rome | Watch
Story highlights
Ali Fazal reunited with his Fast and the Furious 7 co-star Vin Diesel on Saturday in Rome for the premiere of Fast X.
Indian actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Sunday to heap praises on his Hollywood star Vin Diesel as he joined him for the Fast X premiere in Rome. The B-towner shared a video on his official Instagram handle with an appreciation note.
In the now-viral clip, Fazal is seen posing and chatting with Diesel. In the backdrop, the film's poster can be seen along with the iconic Colosseum.
"AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love)," Ali wrote in the caption. Check it out below!
Fazal was seen dressed in a Manish Malhotra creation at the premiere. It featured a multi-layered formal set in black and gold. He paired it with clear brown glasses and neatly kempt hair.
On the professional front, Ali will soon begin promotions of his next big Hollywood release, Kandahar starring Gerard Butler, in the US.
Fazal will also play pivotal roles in Khufiya alongside Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India's biggest OTT series, Mirzapur.
The actor made his international debut with the seventh season of the mega-action Fast and the Furious. He played the role of Safar, a friend of Ramsey to whom she sent God's Eye for safekeeping.
