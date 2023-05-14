Ali Fazal meets Vin Diesel at Fast X premiere in Rome | Watch

Indian actor Ali Fazal took to social media on Sunday to heap praises on his Hollywood star Vin Diesel as he joined him for the Fast X premiere in Rome. The B-towner shared a video on his official Instagram handle with an appreciation note.

In the now-viral clip, Fazal is seen posing and chatting with Diesel. In the backdrop, the film's poster can be seen along with the iconic Colosseum.

"AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man I know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love)," Ali wrote in the caption. Check it out below!

Fazal was seen dressed in a Manish Malhotra creation at the premiere. It featured a multi-layered formal set in black and gold. He paired it with clear brown glasses and neatly kempt hair.