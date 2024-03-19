Alex Garland's Civil War to release in India on April 12

Alex Garland's upcoming flick Civil War comes at a time when people of the US are active politically considering the elections. The same can be said about India as the film gears for its premiere in the country.

Civil War promises to show a different side of the US with ordinary citizens taking up arms against each other leading to a bloodbath on the streets. Calling itself a war epic, Alex’s film is a wholly consuming and thought-provoking war epic that uses the experience and motivations of a group of military-embedded journalists to highlight the chilling reality of living in a world that never learns.

In the film, the maker explores the unwavering commitment to truth through the lens of journalism with an aim to spark vital discourse and inspire viewers to critically evaluate the information they encounter on a daily basis via traditional or social media channels.

In the film, Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst plays a jaded photojournalist documenting the end of democracy as we know it in what's sure to be one of the year’s most controversial films. This gritty, war-torn film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons.

Also read: Jewish celebs issue letter denouncing Zone of Interest's Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech



One of the most anticipated movies in a contentious Red vs. Blue election year, A24‘s Civil War promises to make you face harsh realities of a world where we have forgotten what living in a democracy feels like.



Set in the dystopian future, the film will be depicting the harrowing and senseless realities of war. The story is that of the US in which a three-term demagogue president rules. Civil War follows a war journalist, played by Kirsten Dunst, as she traverses a very hostile America.



Speaking on the film, Alex said that he wanted to make journalists the heroes in Civil War because in “every democracy they aren’t a luxury, but a necessity.”

Synopsis of Civil War

Civil War follows a group of journalists. At the center of this is veteran war photographer Lee, played by Kirsten Dunst, who has seen more death than many would in a lifetime. Now, she must cover a conflict in her own country and grapple with what this means. She takes aspiring young photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) under her wing as she plans to travel across the country with her colleagues Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) to interview the president (Offerman) before what is believed to be the violent end of his regime.