Harry Styles announces new dates of ‘Love On Tour’; teases new song

Harry Styles is back with his tour.



The singer revealed the dates for his 'Love On Tour' shows in the USA after rescheduling it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was due to begin in 2020 following the release of Harry’s second album, 'Fine Line', but had to be postponed amid COVID-19 restrictions.



“LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows,” he wrote on Wednesday on Instagram.

“As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible. Please notice that some dates have changed, and new shows have been added,” he added.



“To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time,” he added.

Further, he also teased fans about a new song, “I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you. H”



The 'Watermelon Sugar' tour will open from Sept 4 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The singer will be joined by special guest Jenny Lewis. This is the second concert tour by the singer-songwriter, who gained fame as a member of the boyband 'One Direction'.