Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, images, Whatsapp and Instagram status

New Year 2022 is almost a year!



As another Covid impacted year, 2021 is coming to end, people across the globe are all set to welcome a new year with all hope of the pandemic to end. Marking the beginning of new promises, resolutions, people around the world are just hoping for a pandemic-free world, happiness, prosperity, growth and development for everyone.



Now that we are entering the new year, it's best that we welcome the year with lots of joy and happiness. Although this year, the new year celebration is again affected by Covid, so we will suggest everyone stay in their homes and celebrate with their friends and family and avoid stepping out as much as you can.



For the special day, if you have been struggling to find the best festive quotes and messages to wish your loved ones as soon as the clock ticks 12, don't worry as we have got you sorted.



Here we have curated a few wishes and messages that you can send to wish your loved ones before anyone else does!



New Years 2022: WhatsApp Status:



Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet – Happy New Year 2022.



When Something is Gone, Something Better is Coming. Happy New Year.



Here’s wishing each and every one of you an awesome year. Happy New Year!

Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.

One thing with gazing too frequently into the past is that we may turn around to find the future has run out on us. -Michael Cibeuko

New Years 2022: Wishes & Quotes:



Praying that you have a truly remarkable and blissful year ahead! Happy new year to you and your family!



Warm wishes on New Year 2022. May this year surprise you with the most beautiful times of your life and keep you and your loved ones blessed.



Wishing you a very Happy New Year. May this upcoming year unfold many more joys and good times for you my dear.



Happy New Year! Remember, no matter what the year brings, you are loved and you are strong.



Happy New Year! Let’s toast to yesterday’s achievements and tomorrow’s bright future.

New Years 2022: Images: